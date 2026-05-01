Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Oak Ridge Investments LLC's 4th Largest Position

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,857 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $81,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,450,040. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 128,035 shares of company stock worth $28,827,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. HSBC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $313.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $308.55.

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Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $265.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.85 and a 1-year high of $273.88. The business's fifty day moving average price is $223.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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