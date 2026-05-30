Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Palmer Knight Co's 8th Largest Position

Palmer Knight Co lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,362 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 7,974 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of Palmer Knight Co's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indivisible Partners purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,159,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,932 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,415,372 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $4,850,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,890 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,483,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 6,909 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.39, for a total value of $1,671,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,659,819.53. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,552,494. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Amazon and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to climb from current levels.

Truist raised its price target on Amazon and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to climb from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s investment in Anthropic is drawing attention after the AI startup’s valuation surged, with several reports noting that Amazon benefits as Anthropic grows and that the relationship could become an increasingly valuable long-term asset for AWS.

Amazon’s investment in Anthropic is drawing attention after the AI startup’s valuation surged, with several reports noting that Amazon benefits as Anthropic grows and that the relationship could become an increasingly valuable long-term asset for AWS. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake’s $6 billion AWS commitment and strong earnings have highlighted continued enterprise demand for Amazon Web Services, supporting the view that Amazon’s cloud business remains a key growth engine.

Snowflake’s $6 billion AWS commitment and strong earnings have highlighted continued enterprise demand for Amazon Web Services, supporting the view that Amazon’s cloud business remains a key growth engine. Positive Sentiment: Multiple stories emphasized Amazon’s AI momentum, including AWS’s fastest growth in 15 quarters and plans to expand Bedrock with more advanced model offerings, reinforcing expectations that AI will keep driving revenue and margin expansion.

Multiple stories emphasized Amazon’s AI momentum, including AWS’s fastest growth in 15 quarters and plans to expand Bedrock with more advanced model offerings, reinforcing expectations that AI will keep driving revenue and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Prominent investors and commentators, including Cathie Wood and Jim Cramer, were cited as bullish on Amazon, which can help sentiment around the stock. Article: Jim Cramer Explains One of the Reasons “Amazon Stock Has Been Going Ever Higher”

Prominent investors and commentators, including Cathie Wood and Jim Cramer, were cited as bullish on Amazon, which can help sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon shut down an internal AI leaderboard after employees exaggerated usage scores, a sign the company is trying to control AI spending and improve discipline rather than a direct business setback. Article: Amazon says it shut down a token leaderboard: 'Don't use AI just to use AI'

Amazon shut down an internal AI leaderboard after employees exaggerated usage scores, a sign the company is trying to control AI spending and improve discipline rather than a direct business setback. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around Amazon nearing the $3 trillion market-cap milestone and outperforming since earnings is supportive, but it mostly reflects momentum already built into the stock rather than a new catalyst.

Coverage around Amazon nearing the $3 trillion market-cap milestone and outperforming since earnings is supportive, but it mostly reflects momentum already built into the stock rather than a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Australia’s competition regulator sued Amazon’s local unit over children’s backpacks lacking required battery warning labels, adding a regulatory overhang.

Australia’s competition regulator sued Amazon’s local unit over children’s backpacks lacking required battery warning labels, adding a regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Blue Origin’s rocket explosion created a negative headline for Jeff Bezos’s broader empire, though the direct impact on Amazon is limited.

Blue Origin’s rocket explosion created a negative headline for Jeff Bezos’s broader empire, though the direct impact on Amazon is limited. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary also raised concerns about rising AI capital spending and margin pressure, which could matter if Amazon’s infrastructure buildout accelerates faster than monetization.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of AMZN opened at $270.64 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here