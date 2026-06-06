Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Trimmed by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,868 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 46,306 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $98,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gambit Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Yanni & Associates Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,219 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,527 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,893,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 3.1%

AMZN opened at $246.03 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $249.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Amazon.com News

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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