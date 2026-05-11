Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,680 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $68,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s latest earnings beat showed stronger-than-expected revenue and profits, while AWS growth and AI-related demand continue to support the long-term growth narrative. Amazon Over Spending on AI?

Amazon’s latest earnings beat showed stronger-than-expected revenue and profits, while AWS growth and AI-related demand continue to support the long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is opening its logistics network to outside customers through Amazon Supply Chain Services, creating a new revenue stream beyond retail and cloud. Amazon Bets Logistics Is the New Cloud

Amazon is opening its logistics network to outside customers through Amazon Supply Chain Services, creating a new revenue stream beyond retail and cloud. Positive Sentiment: Amazon Pharmacy is expanding access to Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic pill through same-day delivery and kiosks, adding another growth angle in healthcare. Amazon to Carry Ozempic

Amazon Pharmacy is expanding access to Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic pill through same-day delivery and kiosks, adding another growth angle in healthcare. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts have raised price targets after the Q1 report, reflecting confidence that Amazon can keep compounding growth. Analyst Target Raises

Several analysts have raised price targets after the Q1 report, reflecting confidence that Amazon can keep compounding growth. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Andy Jassy sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is notable but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Jassy Share Sale

CEO Andy Jassy sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is notable but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles highlighted concerns about Amazon’s heavy AI and data-center spending, but investors appear willing to give the company time to convert that investment into future growth. Cash Burn Concern

Some articles highlighted concerns about Amazon’s heavy AI and data-center spending, but investors appear willing to give the company time to convert that investment into future growth. Negative Sentiment: An AWS cooling issue caused a brief outage that disrupted services at other platforms, reminding investors that cloud reliability remains a key risk for Amazon Web Services. AWS Outage

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 191,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,289,241 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fifty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $272.62 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $227.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.16 and a 1 year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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