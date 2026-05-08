Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,452 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.1% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $118,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after buying an additional 12,122,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,702,362,000 after buying an additional 9,583,217 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $271.17 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.82 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $333.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Arete Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.09.

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More Amazon.com News

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 191,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,289,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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