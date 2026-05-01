Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,529 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,821 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,207,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,815,090. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,035 shares of company stock worth $28,827,479. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. HSBC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $308.55.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $265.06 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.85 and a 1 year high of $273.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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