Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,420 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 7,739 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 63.9% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $451,642,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $52,667,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $271.17 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.82 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.72. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 74,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,462,302.96. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 191,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,289,241 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.09.

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Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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