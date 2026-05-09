Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Increased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,365 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $83,805,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 191,593 shares of company stock worth $46,289,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s latest earnings beat showed stronger-than-expected revenue and profits, while AWS growth and AI-related demand continue to support the long-term growth narrative. Amazon Over Spending on AI?

Amazon’s latest earnings beat showed stronger-than-expected revenue and profits, while AWS growth and AI-related demand continue to support the long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is opening its logistics network to outside customers through Amazon Supply Chain Services, creating a new revenue stream beyond retail and cloud. Amazon Bets Logistics Is the New Cloud

Amazon is opening its logistics network to outside customers through Amazon Supply Chain Services, creating a new revenue stream beyond retail and cloud. Positive Sentiment: Amazon Pharmacy is expanding access to Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic pill through same-day delivery and kiosks, adding another growth angle in healthcare. Amazon to Carry Ozempic

Amazon Pharmacy is expanding access to Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic pill through same-day delivery and kiosks, adding another growth angle in healthcare. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts have raised price targets after the Q1 report, reflecting confidence that Amazon can keep compounding growth. Analyst Target Raises

Several analysts have raised price targets after the Q1 report, reflecting confidence that Amazon can keep compounding growth. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Andy Jassy sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is notable but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Jassy Share Sale

CEO Andy Jassy sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is notable but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles highlighted concerns about Amazon’s heavy AI and data-center spending, but investors appear willing to give the company time to convert that investment into future growth. Cash Burn Concern

Some articles highlighted concerns about Amazon’s heavy AI and data-center spending, but investors appear willing to give the company time to convert that investment into future growth. Negative Sentiment: An AWS cooling issue caused a brief outage that disrupted services at other platforms, reminding investors that cloud reliability remains a key risk for Amazon Web Services. AWS Outage

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $272.62 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $227.55 and its 200-day moving average is $228.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.16 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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