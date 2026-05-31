Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Lifted by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,711 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Climber Capital SA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 1,412,822 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $326,108,000 after buying an additional 40,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,427,876.40. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,552,494 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $270.64 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $245.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Amazon and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to climb from current levels.

Truist raised its price target on Amazon and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to climb from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s investment in Anthropic is drawing attention after the AI startup’s valuation surged, with several reports noting that Amazon benefits as Anthropic grows and that the relationship could become an increasingly valuable long-term asset for AWS.

Amazon’s investment in Anthropic is drawing attention after the AI startup’s valuation surged, with several reports noting that Amazon benefits as Anthropic grows and that the relationship could become an increasingly valuable long-term asset for AWS. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake’s $6 billion AWS commitment and strong earnings have highlighted continued enterprise demand for Amazon Web Services, supporting the view that Amazon’s cloud business remains a key growth engine.

Snowflake’s $6 billion AWS commitment and strong earnings have highlighted continued enterprise demand for Amazon Web Services, supporting the view that Amazon’s cloud business remains a key growth engine. Positive Sentiment: Multiple stories emphasized Amazon’s AI momentum, including AWS’s fastest growth in 15 quarters and plans to expand Bedrock with more advanced model offerings, reinforcing expectations that AI will keep driving revenue and margin expansion.

Multiple stories emphasized Amazon’s AI momentum, including AWS’s fastest growth in 15 quarters and plans to expand Bedrock with more advanced model offerings, reinforcing expectations that AI will keep driving revenue and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Prominent investors and commentators, including Cathie Wood and Jim Cramer, were cited as bullish on Amazon, which can help sentiment around the stock. Article: Jim Cramer Explains One of the Reasons “Amazon Stock Has Been Going Ever Higher”

Prominent investors and commentators, including Cathie Wood and Jim Cramer, were cited as bullish on Amazon, which can help sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon shut down an internal AI leaderboard after employees exaggerated usage scores, a sign the company is trying to control AI spending and improve discipline rather than a direct business setback. Article: Amazon says it shut down a token leaderboard: 'Don't use AI just to use AI'

Amazon shut down an internal AI leaderboard after employees exaggerated usage scores, a sign the company is trying to control AI spending and improve discipline rather than a direct business setback. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around Amazon nearing the $3 trillion market-cap milestone and outperforming since earnings is supportive, but it mostly reflects momentum already built into the stock rather than a new catalyst.

Coverage around Amazon nearing the $3 trillion market-cap milestone and outperforming since earnings is supportive, but it mostly reflects momentum already built into the stock rather than a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Australia’s competition regulator sued Amazon’s local unit over children’s backpacks lacking required battery warning labels, adding a regulatory overhang.

Australia’s competition regulator sued Amazon’s local unit over children’s backpacks lacking required battery warning labels, adding a regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Blue Origin’s rocket explosion created a negative headline for Jeff Bezos’s broader empire, though the direct impact on Amazon is limited.

Blue Origin’s rocket explosion created a negative headline for Jeff Bezos’s broader empire, though the direct impact on Amazon is limited. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary also raised concerns about rising AI capital spending and margin pressure, which could matter if Amazon’s infrastructure buildout accelerates faster than monetization.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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