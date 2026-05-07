Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,564 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 186,183 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.48% of Ambarella worth $45,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 362.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 2.17. The firm's 50-day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.68. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $96.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Consumer Edge reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ambarella

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, insider Chan W. Lee sold 3,641 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $197,123.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 160,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,665,052.86. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Alexander Young sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $118,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,057,380. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 103,899 shares of company stock worth $5,921,677 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella's platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella's product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

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