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Ambiq Micro, Inc. $AMBQ Shares Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Ambiq Micro logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Polar Asset Management Partners increased its Ambiq Micro stake by 671.8% in the first quarter, acquiring 175,247 shares and ending with 201,335 shares worth approximately $5.1 million.
  • Ambiq insiders sold 222,477 shares worth about $16.3 million over the past three months, including significant sales by the COO and CFO.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and average price target of $71.83; shares recently opened at $70.31, below their 52-week high of $91.61.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ - Free Report) by 671.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,335 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 175,247 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Ambiq Micro worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBQ. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ambiq Micro in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter valued at about $119,000.

Insider Activity at Ambiq Micro

In related news, COO Sean Chihhsiang Chen sold 55,685 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,947,509.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 120,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,526,294.75. This trade represents a 31.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Winzeler sold 26,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,817,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 94,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,598,210.50. This represents a 21.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,477 shares of company stock valued at $16,304,893. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMBQ. UBS Group increased their target price on Ambiq Micro from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ambiq Micro from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research raised Ambiq Micro from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ambiq Micro in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.83.

View Our Latest Report on Ambiq Micro

Ambiq Micro Stock Up 0.0%

AMBQ opened at $70.31 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. Ambiq Micro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40.

Ambiq Micro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambiq Micro NYSE: AMBQ is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company's core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq's products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company's flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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