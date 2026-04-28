Amcor PLC $AMCR Stake Boosted by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,059,855 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 441,803 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned 1.31% of Amcor worth $50,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amcor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.89.

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Amcor Stock Up 0.3%

Amcor stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Amcor PLC has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business's revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Amcor's payout ratio is currently 169.93%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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