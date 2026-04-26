Amcor PLC $AMCR Stake Lessened by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,178 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Amcor were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Amcor by 81.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 510.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company's stock.

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Amcor Stock Down 1.7%

Amcor stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30. Amcor PLC has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $50.94.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Amcor's revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Amcor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMCR

Amcor Profile

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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