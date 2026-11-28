Troluce Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM - Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,471,500 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 906,101 shares during the period. Amentum makes up 7.5% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.83% of Amentum worth $81,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $7,972,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in shares of Amentum by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 61,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amentum by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 387,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 143,548 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 509,788 shares of the company's stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 33,796 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company's stock.

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Amentum Stock Performance

Amentum stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.15. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Amentum had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.500-2.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Amentum in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amentum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Amentum from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amentum from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Amentum from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.55.

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Amentum Profile

Amentum is a government services and engineering company that provides technical, operational and mission-support solutions to government and commercial customers. Its work spans defense, intelligence, energy, space and environmental services. The company's offerings include engineering and program management, logistics and maintenance, cybersecurity and digital services, training, and environmental cleanup. It also supports the management and modernization of complex facilities and infrastructure, including nuclear and other energy-related operations.

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