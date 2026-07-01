Amer Sports, Inc. $AS Shares Bought by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 711.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 162,200 shares during the quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in Amer Sports were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Amer Sports by 1,030.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 814 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Amer Sports by 484.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 241.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 174.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amer Sports

In other news, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $7,657,331.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 215,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,331.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $3,867,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $150,050.25. This trade represents a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 860,705 shares of company stock valued at $30,156,939.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AS

Amer Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.05. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $42.76.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Amer Sports's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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