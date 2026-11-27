Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 37,725.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,760 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,131,760 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Amer Sports worth $30,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amer Sports by 84.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company's stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,531 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amer Sports Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:AS opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.98. Amer Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.76.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amer Sports

In related news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 2,022 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $57,889.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $188,242.25. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Wen-Chang Chen sold 117,461 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $3,124,462.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 434,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,567,143. This trade represents a 21.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amer Sports from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amer Sports from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on AS

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports is a global sporting goods company that designs, manufactures and markets apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories. Its portfolio includes brands such as Arc'teryx, Salomon, Wilson, Atomic and Peak Performance, serving consumers and athletes across outdoor, winter sports and racquet and team sports. The company's products range from technical outdoor clothing and footwear to skis, snowboarding equipment, tennis racquets, balls and other sports gear. Amer Sports sells through wholesale partners and its own retail and online channels.

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