America First Investment Advisors LLC Sells 150,950 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

America First Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM - Free Report) TSE: BAM.A by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,524 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 150,950 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 2.8% of America First Investment Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $15,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LOM Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 95.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 227.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 38.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $62.50 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $52.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $64.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM - Get Free Report) TSE: BAM.A last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.43 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 49.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.5025 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Brookfield Asset Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.52%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in investments in real assets and related private equity and credit strategies. The firm acquires, manages and develops assets in sectors such as real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity, seeking long-term value through active asset management and operational improvements. Brookfield structures and manages commingled funds, listed partnerships and separate accounts for institutional and retail investors.

The company's products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.

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