Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX - Free Report) by 5,973.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 1,072,243 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP's holdings in America Movil were worth $23,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMX. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of America Movil during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in America Movil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of America Movil during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of America Movil during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised America Movil from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of America Movil in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of America Movil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of America Movil from $32.50 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of America Movil from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, America Movil currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.43.

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America Movil Stock Down 0.4%

AMX opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

America Movil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.2886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. America Movil's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

America Movil Company Profile

América Móvil is a Mexico-based telecommunications company that provides wireless and fixed-line communications, broadband internet, pay television, and related digital services. Its consumer and business offerings include mobile voice and data plans, internet access, connectivity, and technology services. Founded in 2000, the company grew from telecommunications operations associated with Telmex. It serves customers across Latin America and also has operations in Europe, including through A1 Group.

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