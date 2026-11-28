State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,905,854 shares of the airline's stock after selling 19,231,786 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.00% of American Airlines Group worth $266,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $5,666,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,144,739,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1,025.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,191,912 shares of the airline's stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 1,086,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 2,450.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,176,913 shares of the airline's stock valued at $21,267,000 after buying an additional 1,130,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company's stock.

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American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group is a passenger airline holding company whose principal subsidiary is American Airlines, Inc. The company provides scheduled domestic and international air transportation for passengers and cargo. Its regional network operates under the American Eagle brand through subsidiaries and partner carriers. American Airlines serves destinations across the United States and connects travelers to locations in the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe and Asia. Its services also include the AAdvantage loyalty program and airport lounges.

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