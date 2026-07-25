American Assets Trust, Inc. $AAT Stake Boosted by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT - Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,577,054 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 647,618 shares during the quarter. American Assets Trust comprises 2.2% of Senvest Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 5.83% of American Assets Trust worth $65,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get American Assets Trust alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 493,832 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 372,397 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 2,773.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 271,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,878,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,695 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company's stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.2%

AAT stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.74 and a beta of 0.96. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.78 million. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised American Assets Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAT

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across multiple asset classes. The company's holdings include retail centers, office buildings, multifamily communities and select hotel and resort properties. American Assets Trust pursues an integrated strategy combining proactive redevelopment, leasing initiatives and sustainable design to enhance asset value and drive long-term growth.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Diego, California, American Assets Trust has built a presence in key markets along the West Coast and select western U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Assets Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Assets Trust wasn't on the list.

While American Assets Trust currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here