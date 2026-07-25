American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Acquired by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,308 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bollard Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $55,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in American Electric Power by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 7,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting American Electric Power

Here are the key news stories impacting American Electric Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised several forward EPS estimates for American Electric Power, including FY2026, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings growth.

KeyCorp raised several forward EPS estimates for American Electric Power, including FY2026, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Other coverage highlighted American Electric Power as one of the utilities names analysts are bullish on, and it was also featured as a defensive stock for stability, which can attract investors looking for lower-volatility holdings. Article Title Article Title

Other coverage highlighted American Electric Power as one of the utilities names analysts are bullish on, and it was also featured as a defensive stock for stability, which can attract investors looking for lower-volatility holdings. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s Q2 estimate for AEP came in at $1.50 per share, while consensus full-year earnings remain around $6.35 per share; investors may be waiting for the company’s actual results next week to see whether it can meet or beat expectations. Article Title

KeyCorp’s Q2 estimate for AEP came in at $1.50 per share, while consensus full-year earnings remain around $6.35 per share; investors may be waiting for the company’s actual results next week to see whether it can meet or beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 shares short, so there is no meaningful bearish positioning signal from this report.

Short-interest data showed 0 shares short, so there is no meaningful bearish positioning signal from this report. Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets issued a pessimistic outlook on AEP’s stock price, which may be tempering enthusiasm despite the broader bullish analyst tone. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ AEP opened at $135.54 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.70 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. American Electric Power's payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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