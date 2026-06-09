American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,937 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $20,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in American Electric Power by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $126.77 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.72 and a 12 month high of $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.American Electric Power's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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