American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,616 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 120,307 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.15% of American Electric Power worth $90,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $97.46 and a one year high of $137.74. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.96.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 16.37%.The company's revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,097.04. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

American Electric Power News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Electric Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seaport Global upgraded AEP, adding to the wave of bullish analyst action on the name. Article Title

Seaport Global upgraded AEP, adding to the wave of bullish analyst action on the name. Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target to $143 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling about mid-single-digit upside vs. recent levels. Article Title

Raymond James raised its price target to $143 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling about mid-single-digit upside vs. recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $148 price target, the most bullish of the recent notes and implying double‑digit upside from current levels. Article Title

Truist initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $148 price target, the most bullish of the recent notes and implying double‑digit upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target to $144 and maintained an Overweight rating, another supportive vote from the sell side. Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its target to $144 and maintained an Overweight rating, another supportive vote from the sell side. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its target slightly to $136 from $137 but kept an Overweight rating — a modest pullback in target that still reflects a favorable view. Article Title

Morgan Stanley trimmed its target slightly to $136 from $137 but kept an Overweight rating — a modest pullback in target that still reflects a favorable view. Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary: Goldman Sachs flagged energy dividend names as attractive into Q1 earnings, and The Motley Fool highlighted utility dividend stocks as buyable—positive for sentiment toward regulated utility cash flows but not company‑specific catalysts. Article Title Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Electric Power from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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