American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Sold by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,275 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 330.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $130.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.46 and a twelve month high of $139.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,025,798.60. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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