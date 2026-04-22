American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Stake Lifted by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,820 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 330.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AEP alerts: Sign Up

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AEP stock opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.46 and a 12-month high of $137.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,582,097.04. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

American Electric Power News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Electric Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seaport Global upgraded AEP, adding to the wave of bullish analyst action on the name. Article Title

Seaport Global upgraded AEP, adding to the wave of bullish analyst action on the name. Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target to $143 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling about mid-single-digit upside vs. recent levels. Article Title

Raymond James raised its price target to $143 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling about mid-single-digit upside vs. recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $148 price target, the most bullish of the recent notes and implying double‑digit upside from current levels. Article Title

Truist initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $148 price target, the most bullish of the recent notes and implying double‑digit upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target to $144 and maintained an Overweight rating, another supportive vote from the sell side. Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its target to $144 and maintained an Overweight rating, another supportive vote from the sell side. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its target slightly to $136 from $137 but kept an Overweight rating — a modest pullback in target that still reflects a favorable view. Article Title

Morgan Stanley trimmed its target slightly to $136 from $137 but kept an Overweight rating — a modest pullback in target that still reflects a favorable view. Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary: Goldman Sachs flagged energy dividend names as attractive into Q1 earnings, and The Motley Fool highlighted utility dividend stocks as buyable—positive for sentiment toward regulated utility cash flows but not company‑specific catalysts. Article Title Article Title

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Electric Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Electric Power wasn't on the list.

While American Electric Power currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here