American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,193 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 27,116 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 2.2% of Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $33,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $348.79 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $331.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The company has a market capitalization of $237.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $387.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Express

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express expanded its global partnership with ALL Accor, adding elite status matching and Membership Rewards points transfers starting in 2026 across 12 markets. The move strengthens AmEx’s travel and premium-card value proposition, which could support cardholder engagement and spending. American Express and ALL Accor Expand the Power of Membership with New Global Partnership

American Express expanded its global partnership with ALL Accor, adding elite status matching and Membership Rewards points transfers starting in 2026 across 12 markets. The move strengthens AmEx’s travel and premium-card value proposition, which could support cardholder engagement and spending. Positive Sentiment: AmEx also announced new B2B payments tools, including automation features and a Bottomline partnership through BIP Connect to link buyers with Paymode vendors. This should improve payment efficiency, broaden commercial card usage, and deepen AmEx’s foothold in corporate payments. Here's How AXP Strengthens Its B2B Payments Beyond the Platinum Card

AmEx also announced new B2B payments tools, including automation features and a Bottomline partnership through BIP Connect to link buyers with Paymode vendors. This should improve payment efficiency, broaden commercial card usage, and deepen AmEx’s foothold in corporate payments. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted the same B2B initiative and the rollout of automated invoice reporting, reinforcing the market’s view that American Express is building a more scalable commercial payments platform. American Express and Bottomline Partner to Streamline B2B Payments

Additional coverage highlighted the same B2B initiative and the rollout of automated invoice reporting, reinforcing the market’s view that American Express is building a more scalable commercial payments platform. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are also watching American Express ahead of its July 24 Q2 earnings release, with expectations calling for higher revenue and earnings on stronger network volumes and interest income. That backdrop can add optimism if investors believe AmEx can meet or beat estimates. Can AmEx Beat Q2 Earnings on Higher Network Volumes & Interest Income?

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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