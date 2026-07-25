American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,716 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 15,047 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in American Express were worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $2,464,215,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in American Express by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,780,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,340 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in American Express by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,451,606 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $438,975,000 after purchasing an additional 616,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,904,218,000 after buying an additional 558,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $166,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Stock Down 4.4%

AXP opened at $325.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.33. The company has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $288.34 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.12. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. American Express's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $322.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $312.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.11.

Read Our Latest Report on American Express

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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