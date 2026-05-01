American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Danske Bank A S

Danske Bank A S lessened its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,807 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 15,693 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.06% of American Express worth $164,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,310,515,000 after buying an additional 845,283 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of American Express by 23.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,787,580 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $925,449,000 after buying an additional 537,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 18.5% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,169,242 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $720,535,000 after buying an additional 337,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,571,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of American Express by 616.0% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 269,256 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $89,436,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,270,704.09. This represents a 46.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total transaction of $8,346,340.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,767,480.14. The trade was a 75.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $357.47.

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American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $323.22 on Friday. American Express Company has a one year low of $266.52 and a one year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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