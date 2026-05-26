American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,922 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 22,408 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in American Express by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,090 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $311.98 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $311.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.20. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $281.46 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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