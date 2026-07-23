American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,717 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:AXP opened at $348.79 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $331.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $288.34 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express expanded its global partnership with ALL Accor, adding elite status matching and Membership Rewards points transfers starting in 2026 across 12 markets. The move strengthens AmEx’s travel and premium-card value proposition, which could support cardholder engagement and spending. American Express and ALL Accor Expand the Power of Membership with New Global Partnership

American Express expanded its global partnership with ALL Accor, adding elite status matching and Membership Rewards points transfers starting in 2026 across 12 markets. The move strengthens AmEx’s travel and premium-card value proposition, which could support cardholder engagement and spending. Positive Sentiment: AmEx also announced new B2B payments tools, including automation features and a Bottomline partnership through BIP Connect to link buyers with Paymode vendors. This should improve payment efficiency, broaden commercial card usage, and deepen AmEx’s foothold in corporate payments. Here's How AXP Strengthens Its B2B Payments Beyond the Platinum Card

AmEx also announced new B2B payments tools, including automation features and a Bottomline partnership through BIP Connect to link buyers with Paymode vendors. This should improve payment efficiency, broaden commercial card usage, and deepen AmEx’s foothold in corporate payments. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted the same B2B initiative and the rollout of automated invoice reporting, reinforcing the market’s view that American Express is building a more scalable commercial payments platform. American Express and Bottomline Partner to Streamline B2B Payments

Additional coverage highlighted the same B2B initiative and the rollout of automated invoice reporting, reinforcing the market’s view that American Express is building a more scalable commercial payments platform. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are also watching American Express ahead of its July 24 Q2 earnings release, with expectations calling for higher revenue and earnings on stronger network volumes and interest income. That backdrop can add optimism if investors believe AmEx can meet or beat estimates. Can AmEx Beat Q2 Earnings on Higher Network Volumes & Interest Income?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on American Express from $312.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on American Express from $285.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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