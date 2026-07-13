American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,295 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,464,868 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $10,900,528,000 after purchasing an additional 369,967 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $3,338,238,000 after purchasing an additional 141,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,904,218,000 after purchasing an additional 558,533 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in American Express by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,780,424,000 after buying an additional 2,393,340 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,464,215,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $350.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.86. The company has a market capitalization of $239.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $288.34 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore set a $380.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $368.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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