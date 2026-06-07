American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,440 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 14,693 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.5% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $12,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Freedom Capital raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $310.48 on Friday. American Express Company has a one year low of $286.15 and a one year high of $387.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express announced a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. The dividend is payable on August 10 to holders of record on July 2. Article Title

American Express announced a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. The dividend is payable on August 10 to holders of record on July 2. Positive Sentiment: A broader market rally boosted financial stocks, which can help sentiment around American Express as part of the sector. Article Title

A broader market rally boosted financial stocks, which can help sentiment around American Express as part of the sector. Neutral Sentiment: One article highlighted Navan’s AI-powered travel and expense platform as a challenger to entrenched providers including American Express, but this is more of a competitive backdrop than a direct near-term catalyst. Article Title

One article highlighted Navan’s AI-powered travel and expense platform as a challenger to entrenched providers including American Express, but this is more of a competitive backdrop than a direct near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that American Express card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, which supports the long-term consumer-spending story, though investors remain focused on whether affluent demand can hold up. Article Title

Coverage also noted that American Express card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, which supports the long-term consumer-spending story, though investors remain focused on whether affluent demand can hold up. Negative Sentiment: Several market recaps emphasized that AXP has been trending lower recently, with shares down year to date and trading below key moving averages, suggesting ongoing valuation and momentum pressure. Article Title

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here