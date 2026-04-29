American Express Company $AXP Stock Holdings Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,261 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.05% of American Express worth $132,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $360.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. This represents a 57.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,767,480.14. The trade was a 75.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AXP opened at $316.21 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $257.21 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.48. The stock has a market cap of $215.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. American Express's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express's payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report).

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