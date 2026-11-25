Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,908 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 657,255 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of American Express worth $234,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 78.8% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP boosted its stake in American Express by 71.7% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 91 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. John Boyer Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 58.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 44,910 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $14,694,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,710,544.80. The trade was a 68.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 69,860 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $22,925,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,954,186.34. The trade was a 88.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,171 shares of company stock worth $137,069,544. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $308.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $206.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $290.97 and a 52 week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.18. American Express had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $20.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. American Express's payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on American Express from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings cut American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Express from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on American Express from $338.00 to $335.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $365.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Profile

American Express Company is a global payments and financial services company that operates a card-issuing business and a payments network. Its products and services include consumer, small-business and corporate cards, payment processing, lending, travel services and expense-management solutions. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company expanded into financial services and became known for its charge cards and travel-related services. Today, it serves cardholders and businesses in the United States and markets around the world, connecting customers, merchants and financial institutions through its network.

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