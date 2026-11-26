State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG - Free Report) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,008,567 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 3,151,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.64% of American Financial Group worth $411,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Financial Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $160.95 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $149.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.55. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.09 and a 52-week high of $163.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.40 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 12.70 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. American Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian Hertzman sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $135,726.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,143.01. This represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFG. Oppenheimer set a $150.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Financial Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.00.

View Our Latest Report on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through Great American Insurance Group, it provides property and casualty insurance, with a focus on specialty commercial markets and coverage tailored to specific industries and customer needs. Its products include insurance for businesses, farms and agricultural operations, and individuals, offered through a network of independent agents and brokers. AFG's insurance operations serve customers primarily in the United States, with some products and services available internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG - Free Report).

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