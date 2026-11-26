Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 224.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153,583 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 798,534 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.50% of American Healthcare REIT worth $59,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 1,065.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $64.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

NYSE AHR opened at $60.23 on Thursday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $60.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $742.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $703.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is 204.08%.

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, EVP Mark Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $115,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,304.83. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Estes sold 2,500 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,126,427.48. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $453,150 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on healthcare-related properties. Its portfolio includes senior housing and care communities, skilled nursing facilities, outpatient medical buildings, and integrated senior health campuses. The company owns and operates properties across the United States and the United Kingdom. Its facilities support a range of healthcare and senior living services, including assisted living, memory care, and post-acute care. American Healthcare REIT began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in 2024.

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