American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Shares Purchased by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,770 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. American Healthcare REIT comprises 4.0% of B&I Capital AG's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.13% of American Healthcare REIT worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AHR. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. NFSG Corp raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 2,993 shares of the company's stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company's stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $56.60 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 172.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Report on American Healthcare REIT

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $121,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,574,497.10. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $1,267,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 152,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,741,890. The trade was a 14.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,590. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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