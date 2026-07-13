American Homes 4 Rent $AMH Position Lessened by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 43,079 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,010. This represents a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AMH stock opened at $33.23 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. American Homes 4 Rent's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is currently 107.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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