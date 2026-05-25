American Homes 4 Rent $AMH Shares Sold by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,635 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 54,472 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,010. This represents a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,082,151.40. This trade represents a 2.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 11,771 shares of company stock valued at $300,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $32.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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