American Homes 4 Rent $AMH Stake Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 7,035.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,021 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 112,423 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,715,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,486,798,000 after buying an additional 246,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,424,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $612,605,000 after buying an additional 399,894 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.9% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,271,280 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $175,270,000 after buying an additional 1,082,972 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,556,397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $146,260,000 after buying an additional 346,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 76.1% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,888,809 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $96,053,000 after buying an additional 1,248,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director David Goldberg purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,983.90. This represents a 5.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,704.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,044,408. The trade was a 3.75% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,771 shares of company stock worth $183,684. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 2.4%

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $402.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 24.48%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $33.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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