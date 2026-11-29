Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773,060 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 299,831 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up 1.8% of Prana Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of American International Group worth $57,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 71.6% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American International Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American International Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIG

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $82.55 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $77.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $87.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. American International Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a global insurance company that provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. Its offerings include commercial and personal coverage, such as property, liability, accident and specialty insurance, distributed through insurance subsidiaries and other channels. AIG serves customers in the United States and internationally. Its commercial insurance operations address risks across industries, while its personal insurance business offers coverage for individuals and families.

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