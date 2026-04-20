American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,793 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,615,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of American Tower by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 139,091 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 57,078 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of American Tower by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 61,397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 29,486 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Stock Up 0.1%

American Tower stock opened at $182.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company's 50-day moving average price is $181.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.52. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is an increase from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is 132.84%.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Tower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Tower wasn't on the list.

While American Tower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here