American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 163.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in American Tower by 28,121.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 37,686,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,616,703,000 after acquiring an additional 37,553,436 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in American Tower by 20,721.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,705,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $1,171,180,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,464,382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $858,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of American Tower by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,871,368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $679,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,898 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,446.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of American Tower from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised American Tower from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.57.

View Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $166.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $160.06 and a fifty-two week high of $231.54. The company's 50-day moving average price is $176.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.American Tower's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.67%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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