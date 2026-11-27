Ardmore Road Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,030 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 109,434 shares during the quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings in American Tower were worth $28,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in American Tower by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 178.3% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth Dowling sold 952 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.81, for a total value of $176,891.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,855,772.73. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $184.94 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $179.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $160.06 and a 52 week high of $202.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings cut American Tower from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $208.00 price objective on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops communications infrastructure. Its portfolio includes wireless and broadcast towers, rooftop sites and other locations where communications providers install network equipment. The company leases space on its sites to wireless carriers and other customers, and provides related services such as site acquisition, development and maintenance. Through its subsidiary CoreSite, American Tower also operates data centers in the United States.

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