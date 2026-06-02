American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,736 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 10,910 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.'s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $99,234.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $187.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.78 and a 200-day moving average of $179.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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