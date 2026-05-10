American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,558 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 15,397 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in American Tower were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded American Tower from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,181 shares of company stock worth $8,046,071. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $176.45 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is 115.67%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report).

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