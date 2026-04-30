American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,243 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 98,868 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.19% of American Tower worth $154,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in American Tower by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Tower from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Stock Down 0.1%

AMT stock opened at $178.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $180.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.03. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur purchased 2,671 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key American Tower News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — AFFO/FFO of $2.84/sh and revenue of $2.74B topped consensus, and management raised full‑year guidance on stronger leasing and cloud/data‑center demand. This is the primary bullish catalyst supporting the stock. Article Title

Q1 results materially beat expectations — AFFO/FFO of $2.84/sh and revenue of $2.74B topped consensus, and management raised full‑year guidance on stronger leasing and cloud/data‑center demand. This is the primary bullish catalyst supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Data‑center momentum and product expansion add growth optionality — CoreSite (an AMT business) launched 100Gbps EVCs and management cited robust demand from cloud and AI workloads, reinforcing higher growth expectations for property revenue. Article Title

Data‑center momentum and product expansion add growth optionality — CoreSite (an AMT business) launched 100Gbps EVCs and management cited robust demand from cloud and AI workloads, reinforcing higher growth expectations for property revenue. Positive Sentiment: Several sell‑side price targets were raised or ratings reaffirmed after the print — Scotiabank raised its target to $218 (sector outperform) and Citizens JMP reaffirmed with a $260 target, signaling continued analyst conviction in long‑term upside. Article Title Read More.

Several sell‑side price targets were raised or ratings reaffirmed after the print — Scotiabank raised its target to $218 (sector outperform) and Citizens JMP reaffirmed with a $260 target, signaling continued analyst conviction in long‑term upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves — JPMorgan trimmed its target to $240 but kept an Overweight rating (still implying meaningful upside from current levels); Sanford Bernstein nudged its target to $207 but kept Market Perform. These moves show differing views on upside vs valuation. Article Title Bernstein Note

Mixed analyst moves — JPMorgan trimmed its target to $240 but kept an Overweight rating (still implying meaningful upside from current levels); Sanford Bernstein nudged its target to $207 but kept Market Perform. These moves show differing views on upside vs valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays and other firms offer mixed views — Barclays recently trimmed its price recommendation and reiterated an Equal Weight, reflecting concerns about near‑term growth variability despite attractive dividend yield (~3.9%). Article Title

Barclays and other firms offer mixed views — Barclays recently trimmed its price recommendation and reiterated an Equal Weight, reflecting concerns about near‑term growth variability despite attractive dividend yield (~3.9%). Negative Sentiment: Some bearish commentary and perceived headwinds — a Seeking Alpha piece and portions of the call note margin pressures and regional growth challenges; these concerns likely cap near‑term multiple expansion despite the beat. Article Title

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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