American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,861 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.14% of American Water Works worth $36,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,466 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Water Works Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AWK stock opened at $126.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.28 and a twelve month high of $148.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 58.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "hold" rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Further Reading

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