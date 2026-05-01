American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,821 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of American Water Works worth $14,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,227,049 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,650,543,000 after purchasing an additional 597,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,551,733 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,779,526 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $386,882,000 after purchasing an additional 98,042 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,639,521 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $344,462,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 383.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,596,125 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $361,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,656 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price target on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "hold" rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $128.60 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.28 and a 1 year high of $150.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $135.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.09). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. American Water Works's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This is an increase from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

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American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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