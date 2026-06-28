American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Sold by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 93,643 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,219,816 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $290,729,000 after purchasing an additional 47,977 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 489,371 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $63,863,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in American Water Works by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 178,599 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $23,307,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts: Sign Up

American Water Works Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE AWK opened at $132.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.57 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.09). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. American Water Works's payout ratio is 63.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $134.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $138.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Water Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Water Works wasn't on the list.

While American Water Works currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here